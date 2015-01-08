Fans already know that Drake is set to co-headline Coachella this year, but the OVO MC is now also slated to headline Governor’s Ball.

Atmosphere, A-Trak, People Under the Stairs, Bishop Nehru and Mayer Hawthorne are also set to appear at the event.

OutKast, Jack White and Vampire Weekend were among last year’s headliners. J. Cole, Childish Gambino, Earl Sweatshirt and Grimes were among the other acts who performed.

The annual music festival is scheduled to take place June 5-7 in New York’s Randall’s Island Park.

As noted, this adds to what could be a busy year for the Canadian MC, who is also set to appear as a headliner at Coachella, where he will be joined by acts like AC/DC, Jack White and Ghostface Killah, who are also on the Coachella bill.

Drake To Headline Governor’s Ball, Full Lineup Announced was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted January 8, 2015

