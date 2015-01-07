Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

Former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell was sentenced to two years in federal prison for public corruption. He was convicted in September of trading access to the power of the governor’s office for more than $165,000 in loans and high-end gifts. U.S. District Judge James Spencer ordered McDonnell to report to prison on Feb. 9 He asked the judge for mercy and got it. McDonnell could’ve been sentenced to more than 10 years. McDonnell’s wife, Maureen, is to be sentenced Feb. 20.

Tonya Jameson Posted January 6, 2015

