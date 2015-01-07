The full line-up for the upcoming Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced and some big names are set to perform throughout the two-weekend event. The major festival in Indio, Calif. has called on Drake as the closing headliner for both Sunday April 12 and 19.

Other highlights include a pair of Friday lineups that will include performances from the likes of Ghostface Killah, Azealia Banks, Raekwon, Flying Lotus, and more. In an obvious change of pace and generations, AC/DC and Steely Dan will headline both Fridays.

Jack White, The Weeknd, Tyler the Creator, FKA Twigs, and more will perform for large crowds on Saturday April 11 and April 18. Other artists slated to appear on stage include Action Bronson, FKA Twigs, Run The Jewels, and Flosstradumus.

Tickets for the bigger-than-ever festival are set to be released on the Coachella website tomorrow, Jan. 7 at 12pm PST.

Check out the full line-up below.

Drake Is Headlining Coachella 2015 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Jay Balfour Posted January 7, 2015

Also On 105.3 RnB: