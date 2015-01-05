Joseline Hernandez To Be Suspended for Four Episodes Next Season of ‘LHHATL’

Joseline Hernandez Suspended for Four Episodes Next Season of ‘LHHATL’

”Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Joseline Hernandez‘s violent behavior is finally catching up with her. She had been suspended from the show for the first four episode’s for season four.

Hernandez attacked her co-stars Althea Heart, Tammy Rivera and Mimi Faust during the reunion special — causing an epic brawl among husband Stevie J and others as well. Both fans and critics called for her to be fired from the show, but months later VH1 is finally doing something about it.

Nevertheless, after the brawl Benzino and his fiancee (Althea Heart) were both fired from the show for allegedly threatening to sue and bad mouthing the show’s producer Mona Scott-Young and VH1.

According to a source who told Rolling Out, “not only will she sit out filming the first four episodes, but she also won’t be paid for them regardless of what her contract may have otherwise stated.”

Hernandez might be upset about the decision and losing a huge portion of her check, but Scott-Young can’t endorse violence on her shows — especially after firing Yung Berg for allegedly beating up his girlfriend Masika Tucker.

Blac Chyna Sends Tyga New Year’s Wishes With Sexy IG Post

Not all love is lost between Blac Chyna and Tyga, as the former dancer sent love to the rapper on Instagram during New Year’s Eve.

According to B. Scott, the former couple were in Las Vegas ringing in 2015. While Tyga was out and about with his rumored love Kylie Jenner, Chyna had hosting duties with Amber Rose. Tyga was seen with the 17-year-old reality star at a food court in Vegas.

Before Chyna hit the Ace of Diamonds strip club, she posted a photo of her cleavage and showed love to her child’s father. She later deleted the IG post.

Meanwhile, Tyga and Kylie returned to California on Friday and were seen getting lunch and checking out a movie in Calabasas.

Ariana Grande Denies Breaking Up With Big Sean

Ariana Grande and Big Sean are still going strong despite reports that she broke up with the rapper after finding photos of other women in his phone.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer released a statement saying the reports were “absolutely not true.” US Weekly reported the story last week while Big Sean was mourning the loss of his grandmother. The tabloid claims the rapper wasn’t responding to the singer’s messages. The alleged source also claimed they broke up after Ariana found explicit photos on the rapper’s phone.

Prior to the “Bang Bang” singer slamming the rumors, Sean included a few photos of her in his slideshow of memories he posted on Instagram this week.

The two have been dating since the summer but made their relationship public in October 2014.

Taye Diggs is Officially Divorced

Taye Diggs has finally put an end to his marriage. Diggs and Broadway and Frozen star Idina Menzel (or as John Travolta calls her “Adele Dazeem”), quietly finalized their divorce to dissolve their marriage of 10 years, almost a year after the two announced their separation. TMZ is reporting Diggs made the move to proceed with terminating his marriage in November, when he petitioned for divorce in New York. The duo already hashed out the division of their assets and custody agreement involving their son, Walker, 5, which made their divorce speed up on Dec. 3.

The two met when they both stared in the 1995 original Broadway musical production of Rent, where Idina played the role of Maureen Johnson and Diggs, Benjamin Coffin III. In 2003, the two were later married. Since the pair split, Diggs has moved on with model Amanza Smith Brown, with the couple making their first official outing by appearing together on the red carpet for the 2014 BET Awards June. 29. A month later, Diggs talked about his marriage ending in a candid interview with Redbook magazine. Diggs stated:

I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times when I thought, “Oh, man, people are going to trip out [if we split].” Maybe they thought it was cute that we met in Rent. There weren’t a lot of couples like us in the theatre community – and I know there aren’t a lot of performers as talented as she is … and then you have the whole mixed [race] thing. It was easy for people to root for us. Right now, we’re still trying to figure out a lot of stuff because we’re on different coasts and our son is getting older.

