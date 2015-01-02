CLOSE
Madonna Uses Nelson Mandela + MLK Images To Promote Album, And No One Is Here For It

Madonna, in efforts to promote her 13th album, “Rebel Heart,” has taken to using images of black Civil Rights leaders and musicians and likened them to her album cover.

In her cover, she has rope tied around her face, and she does the same thing in images of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Bob Marley which she posted to her Instagram page.

We’re not sure why the pop star is doing this, but we’re quite sure it’s not necessary. What do these images have to do with her album? Let’s not forget, it was just a year ago that this woman was using the N-word on her Instagram page just a year ago, so everything about this is odd.

We’re not the only ones who wishes she would give up this marketing:

Did Madonna go too far with using these images?

