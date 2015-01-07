Beyonce has kicked off the new year after saying goodbye to 2014 with a photo montage released via Instagram.

The photo montage recapped the singer’s 2014 by capturing some of her favorite moments. Candid shots of Jay Z and Blue Ivy were also included, as well as imagery from Bey’s concerts, where she was also joined by Jigga. Several shots of the couple on vacations were also added.

The montage also featured pictures from Solange’s wedding, Halloween and award shows.

Beyonce did a great job of celebrating the new year early in December when she released “7/11.” In the music video, Bey is dancing around and already toasting to 2015.

Kick off 2015 by watching the video below.

Beyonce Kicks Off 2015 By Celebrating Her Favorite Moments Of 2014 was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted January 7, 2015

