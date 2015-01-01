Kanye West Opens 2015 With “Only One” Featuring Paul McCartney [MUSIC]

Many were excited when “All Day” leaked back in August. There was next to no doubt Kanye West was going to run the club if he dropped the full version before the year ended. The new West wasn’t “All Day” or a turn-up anthem, but it was still welcomed. He kicked off 2015 with “Only One,” an ode to his daughter North West that features legend Sir Paul McCartney.

It’s up there with “Hey Mama” and “Bound 2″ as one of his softer joints (although it’s way more PG than the latter). McCartney’s bubbly and warm keyboard work lifts the track as West once again autotunes his way into our hearts.

“Tell Nori about me,” West sings from the perspective of Donda West, his deceased mother.

While the track is a great surprise, it’s been reported that West and McCartney have been collaborating. “Piss On Your Grave” was originally rumored to be one of their songs, and it likely would’ve been way less heartwarming than this.

Listen to the track over at Kanye West’s website.

Update: In another surprise, Ty Dolla $ign revealed he also had a hand in this song.

Get #onlyone on iTunes now ! My bro @kanyewest feat Paul on keys and me on backgrounds !!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏… http://t.co/mg8OvnEbbT — Ty Dolla $ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2015

