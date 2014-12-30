Ludacris Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Eudoxie + “Feeling Myself” (Freestyle) [MUSIC]

Tis the season of good news!

Just before Swizz and Alicia Keys welcomed their new bundle of joy, Ludacris was busy announcing a bit of good news himself. While en route to their vacation to Costa Rica, the ATL spitter popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Eudoxie with a special message from the sky. The moment was captured via Instagram.

We probably should’ve expected this, being that Luda was feeling himself and all.

Congrats to the happy couple!

