Black Music Is...
Ludacris Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Eudoxie + “Feeling Myself” (Freestyle) [MUSIC]

Eudoxie Agnan's Birthday Party

 

Tis the season of good news!

 

Just before Swizz and Alicia Keys welcomed their new bundle of joy, Ludacris was busy announcing a bit of good news himself. While en route to their vacation to Costa Rica, the ATL spitter popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Eudoxie with a special message from the sky. The moment was captured via Instagram.

 

We probably should’ve expected this, being that Luda was feeling himself and all.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Ludacris Gets Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Eudoxie + “Feeling Myself” (Freestyle) [MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Photos
