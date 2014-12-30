Pharrell Links Up With His N.E.R.D. Squad For “Squeeze Me” [MUSIC]

CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Pharrell Links Up With His N.E.R.D. Squad For "Squeeze Me"

If it ain’t broke…

We’ve all seen how successful “Happy” was for Pharrell, after appearing on the ‘Despicable Me 2′ soundtrack. For this go-round, 2014’s hottest entertainer links up with his N.E.R.D. buddies for “Squeeze Me”, which is off the new ‘Sponge Bob Movie: Sponge out of Water‘ soundtrack.

Photos
