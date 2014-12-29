CLOSE
Alicia Keys Gives Birth To Second Boy

Songstress Alicia Keys (pictured) and her husband, Swizz Beatz, got a late Christmas present in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday; the couple welcomed their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, in to the world. Genesis weighed six pounds and five ounces. Keys took to Instagram to share her excitement about the new addition to their family. “The joy of joy is joy!! It’s a boy!! we are so grateful!! #blessings!!” read the photo caption. Genesis joins his older brother Egypt Daoud who was born in 2010. Read more.

Ferguson Cop on Unpaid Leave after Calling Michael Brown Memorial ‘Trash’

Ferguson Police Department spokesman Timothy Zoll is facing disciplinary action, after he referred to a destroyed memorial for Michael Brown as a “piece of trash.” Zoll’s comments came after a car plowed in to a memorial that was set up for Brown on December 19th. “I don’t know that a crime has occurred…but a pile of trash in the middle of the street? The Washington Post is making a call over this?” he reportedly told the Washington Post. He first claimed that he was misquoted by the publication, but later admitted to making the remarks. Zoll has been put on unpaid leave and the city of Ferguson has released a statement following his remarks, “The City of Ferguson wants to emphasize that negative remarks about the Michael Brown memorial do not reflect the feelings of the Ferguson Police Department and are in direct contradiction to the efforts of City officials to relocate the memorial to a more secure location,” read a statement released by the city. Read more.

Report: Black Police Officers in NYC Feel Threatened By White Cops

While it is well-known that the murders of Eric Garner and Michael Brown have caused tension between police officers and the communities that they serve, another divide has reportedly emerged within the police force as well. According to a new report, African-American New York City Police Department officers often feel threatened and racially profiled by their White counterparts. The report, which was released by Reuters, revealed that African-American male officers experience racial profiling while out in uniform and while off-duty. Twenty-five African American male officers from the NYPD — including 10 who are serving and 25 who are retired — were interviewed for the study. They shared accounts of being pulled over while driving, being stop and frisked, and having guns pulled out on them. “I had my ID on me so it didn’t escalate,” said Desmond Blaize, a retired officer who has sued the department claiming that he was racially harassed on the job. “But what’s suspicious about a jogger? In jogging clothes?” Misconduct claims against the police have risen by 214 percent since 2000. Read more.

T.J. Holmes Lands Job with ABC News

Broadcast journalist T.J. Holmes has had stints with BET, CNN, HLN, and MSNBC, but his latest move might be  the biggest one of his career. Last week, ABC News announced that Holmes will join their network. He will serve as the co-host for both “World News Now” and “America This Morning.” According to the network, Holmes’ work will be featured across all broadcast and digital platforms. “World News Now” airs overnight and “America This Morning” airs before “Good Morning America.” Read more.

