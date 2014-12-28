Say It Ain’t So: Chris Rock Files For Divorce From Malaak Compton Rock

Follow @ACThePlug

Funnyman Chris Rock and his wife have called it quits to their nearly 20-year marriage. Malaak Compton-Rock, founder of the non-profit styleWorks released a statement saying:

After much contemplation and 19 years of marriage, Chris and I have decided to go our separate ways. Being fortunate enough to lead a life of service by working with those most vulnerable makes me well aware of life’s blessings, even when faced with difficulties.

The couple married in 1996, after meeting two years before. The two are parents to daughters Lola Simone, 12 and Zahra Savannah, 10. Compton-Rock continued stating:

While recognizing that this is a significant change, my children remain at the center of my life and their well-being is my top priority. It is in this spirit that I sincerely ask that their privacy and the privacy of our family be respected during this transition in our lives.

The comic’s attorney confirmed the Top Five star’s pending divorce by releasing his own statement, remarking:

Chris Rock has filed for divorce from his wife, Malaak. This is a personal matter and Chris requests privacy as he and Malaak work through this process and focus on their family.

The couple’s relationship has been marred with rumors throughout the years with divorce whispers in 2007, where the two defended their marriage and stated they had a “beautiful family” and “happpy” union. That same year, Rock was dogged with allegations he fathered a child with a Georgia woman. Rock successfully proved he was not the father of the then 13-year-old boy after undergoing DNA testing.

