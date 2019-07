Man…..the year is almost over in another week! That’s what I always say when Christmas rolls around! As everyone gets ready to spend time with their families & loved ones for the BIGGEST Holiday of them all, just reflect on being blessed to still be here. Be thankful for everything God has given you, & remember the real reason for the season. Aight, go get ready to unwrap your gifts! MERRY CHRISTMAS to ALL, & to ALL a goodnight!

