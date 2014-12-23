Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Gets A Christmas Makeover

If you’re looking for a hip-hop Christmas mix to get the holiday season in effect, perhaps this remix of Kanye West’s Yeezus will do the trick.

Local Business Comedy remade West’s critically acclaimed album to fit the holiday season theme. The project is called Kreezus.

“If Kanye West decided to make a Christmas album where he believed he is Santa Claus, it would be this,” the comedy group said via Bandcamp.

Kreezus‘ titles give away the Christmas angle. “I Am A God” has become “I Am A Clause,” for example. “Guilt Trip” is now “Milk Trip,” “Blood on the Leaves” has become “Lights on the Trees” and “Bound 2″ is now “Wrapped 2.”

Listen to Kreezus below.

