What J.Cole’s Album Success Means For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

J. Cole‘s highly anticipated album “2014 Forest Hills Drive” is currently the No. 1 album in the country! Listen to the Front Page to hear what his record sale numbers mean for hip-hop!

listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

What J.Cole’s Album Success Means For Hip-Hop [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

