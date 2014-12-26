Miguel Releases Surprise Three-Song EP [MUSIC]

December brought us Nicki Minaj and J. Cole albums, the return of D’Angelo and a Chris Rock movie. As if that wasn’t already too much in one month, Miguel also put out new material in the form of a surprise three-song EP.

Miguel had an excellent song in “Simplethings” earlier this year, and his streak still continues months later. Each of the three tracks has their charms, but it’s possible that “Coffee” — a fuzzed-out number that’s as sensual as the album cover —will be the one that sticks. West Coast legend Kurupt is featured on “nwa.”

Listen to the three-song untitled release below, and just imagine what else Miguel could have in store for his upcoming third album.

bjosephsny Posted December 26, 2014

