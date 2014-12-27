How To Redefine The Image Of Black Women On TV [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Members of greek organizations want to protest the VH1 reality show “Sorority Sisters” for showing black woman and their organizations in a negative light. Jeff Johnson thinks that’s all well and good, but has a better idea to redefine the images of Black women on TV as whole. Listen to the audio player to hear what he says needs to be done in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

