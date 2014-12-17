Eddie O BLOG: Bill Cosby….Wow

After all the years of being a fan of this man….from “Let’s Do It Again”, Fat Albert (The Brown Hornet was my favorite), The Cosby Show, A Different World, Jello commercials, all that, to see his legacy tarnished like this is very sad. I mean we all know that he has had some transgressions in the past, but this rape thing is just REALLY bad. My man the Brown Hornet, accused of rape?? By not one, not two, not three, not four….man I’m this is just sad. I’m OUT.

