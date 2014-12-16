D’Angelo Talks ‘Black Messiah’ With Red Bull Music Academy [LISTEN]

The very soulful D’Angelo just dropped an album after a 14 year hiatus. Die hard fans couldn’t manage to put it down, while new fans were filled with intrigue.

The “Brown Sugar” singer sat down with Red Bull Music Academy Radio and discussed the new project, and much more.

Take a listen below.

December 16, 2014

