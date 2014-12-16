CLOSE
Black Music Is...
D’Angelo Talks ‘Black Messiah’ With Red Bull Music Academy [LISTEN]

D'Angelo

 

The very soulful D’Angelo just dropped an album after a 14 year hiatus. Die hard fans couldn’t manage to put it down, while new fans were filled with intrigue.

 

The “Brown Sugar” singer sat down with Red Bull Music Academy Radio and discussed the new project, and much more.

 

Take a listen below.

D’Angelo Talks ‘Black Messiah’ With Red Bull Music Academy [LISTEN] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

