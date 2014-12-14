D’Angelo Breaks 14-Year Silence and Releases “Sugah Daddy” [MUSIC]

R&B surprises in December are something we could get used to. Last year, we got Beyoncé‘s surprise album. This year — one day after the anniversary of Beyoncé — we get a new D’Angelo song.

That’s right. It’s 2014 and there’s a new, fully mastered, ready-to-stream D’Angelo song waiting for you. The soul prodigy dropped “Sugah Daddy” via Red Bull’s 20Before15 series.

And D’Angelo has still got it after his tumultuous time off. This time he’s funkier and slightly quirkier as horns, Sunday-morning piano and twangy guitar underscore his still-ethereal voice.

Questlove told Billboard in 2013 that D’Angelo’s Voodoo follow-up was 99 percent done. In what’s been the longest 1 percent ever, it looks like we might finally see a third D’Angelo studio album. Black Messiah is coming soon, and “Sugah Daddy” justifies why fans have been waiting so long in the first place. D’Angelo is also preparing to go on a European tour next year.

