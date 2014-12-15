D’Angelo’s ‘Black Messiah’ Is Dropping at Midnight

Well, this is happening fast. A week ago, it looked like we were going to go another year without new D’Angelo. Within three days, we get an album title (James River is no more), a tracklist and a new song. At midnight, we’ll get the album itself.

The folks at the listening party got to listen to Black Messiah a little earlier. It’s not that much sooner than the rest of us, though. Questlove and Q-Tip revealed that D’Angelo’s 14-year hiatus ends tonight:

#BlackMessiah the 14 year follow up to #Voodoo will be on sale tonight at MIDNIGHT ON ITUNES! #Dangelo… http://t.co/pW8eCXecWh — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 14, 2014

Check out the tracklist below and get ready to ride that soul ship in a few hours.

1. “Ain’t That Easy”

2. “1000 Deaths”

3. “The Charade”

4. “Sugah Daddy”

5. “Really Love”

6. “Back in the Future (Part I)”

7. “Till It’s Done (Tutu)”

8. “Prayer”

9. “Betray My Heart”

10. “The Door”

11. “Back in the Future (Part II)”

12. “Another Life”

