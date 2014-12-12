CLOSE
Why “Exodus God & Kings” Is Receiving Backlash [VIDEO]

Incorporating the bible on film isn’t an easy task. Critics will find any and everything to challenge, but they may good reason with “Exodus God & Kings.”Watch this edition of Ticket or Skip It in the video below to find out why the film is receiving a lot of backlash, and what we think about it!

