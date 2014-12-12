0 reads Leave a comment
It’s probably safe to say Nicki Minaj isn’t happy. Why? Because her entire album just leaked! Listen to the Hip-Hop Spot to hear whose male privates he was caught touching!
Text GOSSIP To 71007
To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk
Click here for more in hip-hop news and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Feat. Beyonce “Feeling Myself” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Plays Beyonce & Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Looks All Types Of Good On The Set Of “Only” Music Video [PHOTOS]
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
The Bad News Nicki Minaj Received About Her Forthcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
comments – add yours