Man I haven’t EVEN started Christmas shopping at all! I want to give it a shot this weekend, but I tell ya, I passed by the mall last week & it was just to overwhelming!! I’m just not accustomed to be in all that! Waiting in line to purchase, fighting for parking spaces, trying to find certain items….Aaaarrgghhh!!! I know I’m gonna have to suck it up & go soon but….oh well, I’ll go. I just had to vent to ya’ll! Hahaha!!! I’m OUT!!

