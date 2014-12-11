CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘Feeling Myself’ Feat. Beyonce

0 reads
Leave a comment

pinkprint album cover

‘The Pinkprint’ is upon us, and features another Onika and King B collaboration. “Feeling Myself” is Nicki Minaj and Beyonces latest track, since the “Flawless” remix. On the Hit-Boy produced track, the ladies let everyone know how much they are, in fact, feeling themselves. Listen below.

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Rich Homie Quan – “Blah, Blah, Blah” (Remix) + “Ain’t Trippin” [MUSIC]

PRyme (DJ Premier & Royce Da 5’9) – ‘Raiders of the Lost Art’ Documentary (Parts 1-4) [VIDEO]

Punch ft. Kendrick Lamar – “25” [MUSIC]

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

8 photos Launch gallery

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

Continue reading 21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

21 Times Nicki Minaj Looked Normal And It Was Amazing

New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘Feeling Myself’ Feat. Beyonce was originally published on theurbandaily.com

beyonce , feelin myself , nicki minaj

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close