New Music: Nicki Minaj – ‘Feeling Myself’ Feat. Beyonce

‘The Pinkprint’ is upon us, and features another Onika and King B collaboration. “Feeling Myself” is Nicki Minaj and Beyonce‘s latest track, since the “Flawless” remix. On the Hit-Boy produced track, the ladies let everyone know how much they are, in fact, feeling themselves. Listen below.

