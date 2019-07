Ludacris continues his musical onslaught, just one week away from the release of the ‘Burnin Bridges‘ Ep.

Here’s the John Legend assisted “In My Life”, which can be found on the new project, dropping December 16.

@TheKidSkoob Posted December 10, 2014

