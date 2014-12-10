Chris Rock Names Jay Z, Kanye West As Top Two Rappers All-Time [VIDEO]

‘Top Five‘ finally opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, December 12. What better way to get the conversation started, than a gold old-fashioned hip-hop debate. In a very special round-table discussion, some of the culture’s elite figures come together to discuss who’s in their top five rappers of all-time.

Jayson Rodriguez, Shaheem Reid, Miss Info, Ed Lover, Datwon Thomas and Angie Martinez step to the table with ‘Top Five‘ actors Chris Rock and Rosario Dawson. The SNL legend shook the pot with naming Kanye West as the second MC in his particular list. His co-star took a different approach in naming her list, selecting artists that impacted her emotionally.

Check the 30-minute conversation below, and feel free to give us your top five! Gonna have to go with Jay Z, Nas, Biggie, Rakim and Eminem. Sixth man: KRS-One.

