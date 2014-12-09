CLOSE
Carolina Panther’s Cam Newton Involved In A Car Accident In Uptown Charlotte!

Carolina Panthers’ quarterback, Cam Newton, was involved in a car accident in Uptown Charlotte around 12:30pm today!  A second car was involved.  Cam’s injuries are unknown at this point, but he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.  The intersection of Church and Stonewall Streets are closed at this point, so please find an alternate route.  View more here:http://espn.go.com/nfl/story/_/id/12004613/cam-newton-carolina-panthers-involved-car-accident

