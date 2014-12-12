CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Why Police Brutality Is The New Jim Crow [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, and countless other unarmed black men are proof police brutality has gone way too far. Attorney Glennon joins “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss not only the murders, but the lack of justice received each and every time. Is this the new Jim Crow? Listen to the audio player to hear him explain how it is.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: Roland Martin On Police Brutality: “They Have A License To Kill” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Warren Ballentine Explains Why African-Americans Experience Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 3 Things You Should Know About Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Police Brutality Is The New Jim Crow [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Eric Garner , Jim Crow , Mike Brown , police brutality , Trayvon Martin

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close