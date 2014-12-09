Mos Def On Ferguson And Eric Garner: “We’ve Been Here For Longer Than We Realize”

Ever since being barred from entering the U.S., Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, has kept himself out of the public. Aside from making a public appearance with Dave Chappelle, the rapper/actor had a relatively quiet 2014. But he broke his silence recently with a three-minute reflection on the events that have transpired around the nation involving the wrongful deaths of Michael Brown in Ferguson and Eric Garner in New York.

Delivered in a semi-spoken word style, Bey soliloquizes America’s new watershed moment, and he imagines, “We’ve been here for longer than we realize.” Bey is known for his politically charged music and persona. He most recently demonstrated this in a reenactment of the Guantanamo Bay force feeding procedure in collaboration with The Guardian, and his latest speech is just as powerful. Here’s hoping this isn’t the last we hear of The Mighty Mos on the police brutality.

