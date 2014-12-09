CLOSE
Today’s #EricGarner Updates: ‘SNL’ Drags Staten Island Grand Jury; Tyrese Joins The Protests & More

“Saturday Night Live” Rags Staten Island Post Grand Jury Decision

Staten Island was the butt of many jokes on “Saturday Night Live” last night, following a week of unrest in the wake of a grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer who killed Eric Garner. “Staten Island is like 80% White and 95% cops,” actor Colin Jost jokingly said during “SNL’s” popular segment “The Weekend Update.”

Watch “SNL’s” humorous take on the nation-wide controversy above.

Second #EricGarner Video Bubbles Back Up

eric-garner-protest

A second video, showing the aftermath of the infamous choking death of Eric Garner is bubbling back up on the Internet and the footage shows how careless officers were with Garner’s body as it laid in the streets for hours after his last breaths.

The video was posted earlier this Summer, shortly after Garner was killed while being put in an illegal choke hold. However, we’re not sure if the Staten Island grand jury, who decided not to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo, saw the video when they were considering the case.

Police can be seen milling back and forth as Garner lies on his side awaiting medical treatment. He isn’t moving at all.

Watch the disturbing video, here.

Tyrese & His Daughter Join Protests

Tyrese and his daughter Shayla Gibson marched with #BlackoutHollywood protestors as they raised awareness around Eric Garner and Michael Brown’s death.

“Today we made a statement,” Tyrese captioned one of the photos on Instagram. “In this life it’s not about ONLY taking a stand for the things that effect you directly – it’s about taking a stand on behalf of “Humanity”…. I can’t rest until things are different – today we marched a multi ethnic March on behalf of peace and integrity – if you don’t stand for something you will for for anything – safety in our communities and the belief in the “system” needs to be restored – the power in numbers was displayed today/. As comfortable as one would assume I am – I am very uncomfortable cause I have a daughter and we ALL deserve to feel safe……. We don’t call 911 to BE murdered we call them to protect us from being murdered- this need to change-” he wrote on Instagram.

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Masika Tucker, and singer/songwriter Kevin McCall also attended the protests.

Derrick Rose Wears #ICantBreath Shirt During Warm Ups

Chicago Bull star Derrick Rose used his massive platform to make a bold statement. The NBA baller donned a shirt that read #Icantbreath during pregame warm-ups — declaring his stance on the grand jury’s decision not to indict the officer who killed Eric Garner.

While Rose didn’t speak to the press after the game, his teammate Joakim Noah told reporters, “I respect Derrick a lot and he’s definitely making a statement while wearing it.”

Today’s #EricGarner Updates: ‘SNL’ Drags Staten Island Grand Jury; Tyrese Joins The Protests & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

