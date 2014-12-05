CLOSE
Word On The Streets…..Katt Williams Has A New Boo!!

Katt Williams has a new boo!! Say it ain’t so!  I betcha you can’t guess who it is.  Well, the word on the streets is that it’s Hazel-E… from VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Show!!  Yes!!!  The two love birds say things are fresh and new and they are taking their time getting to know it each other.  Katt affectionately said, “She is a beautiful person and she brings a lot of positve energy to my life!”  I am so happy for the two of you !!!

