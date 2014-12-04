Andre 3000 On Outkast Reunion: “Honestly…I didn’t wanna do the tour”

Last year, when Outkast announced they’d be performing together again, fans were on the edge of their seats in anticipation. Would the tour actually happen? Does this mean another ‘Kast album is in the works? As the tour came and went, fans’ hope slowly dwindled. The group that we’ve all grown to love had graced the stage once again, but continued to refute the notion of ever recording together again.

In a sitdown with the Fader, 3K discussed how he felt about the tour, and some of the meaning behind the jumpsuits he wore on stage.

I didn’t know what to wear on stage, so it was my overalls…Honestly, just, you know—I didn’t wanna do the tour. We hadn’t performed in 10 years. It was old songs. I’m like, How am I gonna present these songs? I don’t have nothing new to say. So I was like, maybe I can start saying new stuff while doing these old songs. It became a theme where I was more excited about this than the actual show. This is fun, running out in these. I felt weird about going out on stage and doing it again. I felt like people would be like, ‘Y’all are doing all these festivals, y’all are just doing it for money,’ And I felt like a sell-out, honestly. So I was like, if I’m in on the joke, I’ll feel cool about it. It was a decision. I’m 39, I got a 17-year-old kid, and I gotta support certain things. And my partner Big Boi is like, ‘This is a great thing for all of us.’ So I felt like there was a certain sell-out in a way, because I didn’t wanna do it—I knew I was doing it for a reason. So maybe if I’m telling people, ‘I am selling out,’ then it’s not as bad as pretending. It’s being honest about it like, ‘Shit, I did these songs when I was 17 and I’m out here pedaling them now.’ But it’s the honest thing, that’s what it is.

Although ‘Dre seems a little conflicted on the actual tour, he wouldn’t completely rule out a reunion when speaking back in October. For the full interview with the Fader, jump over here. In the meantime, we’ll just have to keep hope alive that one day the ATLiens will find their way back into the studio…together.

