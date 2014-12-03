Fan Turns Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Show Into An Epic Two-Hour Feature Film [VIDEO]

It seems like forever since Kanye West‘s “Yeezus” tour began in October 2013. But after crossing continents and stirring up a slew of controversy with his merchandise choices, Mr. West’s concert experience is finally finished. And thanks to a fan film surfacing on the web, concertgoers can relive the show again and again.

Yeezy fan John Colandra posted a two-hour film featuring on the Kanye To The fan forum. According to Pitchfork, Colandra spent seven months editing footage from “almost every stop” on the tour. Remember that feature length Kanye West concert documentary Hype Williams had in the works? After viewing this meticulously edited film, the famed director may be sweating bullets right now.

In case you need a reminder, here’s the trailer for the official Hype Williams-directed film:

