In honor of World Aids Day, Kanye West decided to treat the folks of New York City with a surprise performance.

Ye captivated the onlookers with classics from his first album, all the way up to ‘Yeezus‘. Too bad we didn’t get anything from his rumored new album.

Check the show below.

Kanye West Takes Over Times Square [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted December 2, 2014

