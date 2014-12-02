Take A Ride Through The NYC Subway With Nas In His New Hennessy Campaign [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Hennessy‘s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle.’ campaign churns out a new ad, with Nas continuing as its spokesman.
With Esco’s “NY State of Mind” providing the soundtrack, we take a look at the many twists and turns that the average person faces when traveling through NYC via the subway.
Here’s “The Ride” presented by Hennessy.
