Hennessy‘s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle.’ campaign churns out a new ad, with Nas continuing as its spokesman.

With Esco’s “NY State of Mind” providing the soundtrack, we take a look at the many twists and turns that the average person faces when traveling through NYC via the subway.

Here’s “The Ride” presented by Hennessy.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Take A Ride Through The NYC Subway With Nas In His New Hennessy Campaign [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

@TheKidSkoob Posted December 2, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: