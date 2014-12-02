CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Take A Ride Through The NYC Subway With Nas In His New Hennessy Campaign [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Hennessy‘s ‘Never Stop. Never Settle.’ campaign churns out a new ad, with Nas continuing as its spokesman.

 

With Esco’s “NY State of Mind” providing the soundtrack, we take a look at the many twists and turns that the average person faces when traveling through NYC via the subway.

 

Here’s “The Ride” presented by Hennessy.

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Take A Ride Through The NYC Subway With Nas In His New Hennessy Campaign [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

hennessy , main stage , Nas

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close