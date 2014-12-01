Today Is World AIDS Day! Get Involved!

World AIDS Day, which began in 1988, is observed on December 1 of each year so that folks around the globe can unite in their support for those who are living with the HIV virus, as well as remembering those who lost their battle with AIDS. Even though an AIDS-free generation is within reach—with the tremendous advances in the areas of research and awareness—there is currently no cure for the virus that causes AIDS.

An estimated 34 million people have HIV world-wide. In the USA, an estimated 1.2 million people live with HIV and one out of every seven are not aware they have the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Approximately one in 16 black men will be diagnosed with HIV during their lifetime, as will one in 32 black women according to Black AIDS Institute.

Events have been organized around the country in honor of World AIDS Day. See what is going on in your neck of the woods:

1) The White House will host a December 1 event at noon to recognize the observance day. Watch the livestream here at noon until 2:00 p.m. EST.

2) The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is holding awareness and testing events in California, Florida, Washington, D.C., Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. www.aidshealth.org/wad

3) Harlem Hospital Center in NYC is holding an event tonight: Herbert Cave Auditorium 2nd Fl., 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, 506 Lenox Avenue / Malcolm X Boulevard. Food, Live Entertainment, free giveaways, AIDS/HIV expert panelists, victim’s actual stories, free health screenings. www.nblca.org

4) It Takes a Village to Stop HIV: World AIDS Day Community Cook Out, Monday, December 1, Dillard High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL. Gather in remembrance, awareness and healing. Free food, free HIV testing, youth art show, guest speakers and more! www.worldaidsdaybroward.com/community-calendar/community-world-aids-day-event

5) World AIDS Day Celebration, Monday, December 1, The Center, Las Vegas, NV. Beginning at at 5:30 p.m. PST, there will be an opening reception followed by a panel discussion and Q&A. The memorial service at 7:30 p.m. will be led by Pastor Barry Vaughn from Christ Episcopal Church. The memorial will end with a candlelight vigil in front of The Center at 8 p.m. to remember those AIDS victims who have passed away. Free and open to the public. www.thecenterlv.org/events/world-aids-day

6) World AIDS Day Community Forums, Monday, December 1, Long Island, NY. The Long Island Association for AIDS Care, Inc. is sponsoring the following World AIDS Day happenings. Home Depot Parking lot in Hempstead, NY from 10-1pm. HIV/HEP C Testing will be offered. Distributing educational materials & condoms. Port Jefferson Train Station, Port Jefferson, NY From 1-5pm. HIV Testing will be offered. Distributing educational materials & condoms. SUNY Old Westbury, Westbury, NY from 10-4pm. HIV/STI Testing. December 3, 2014. Hempstead Bus Terminal, in Hempstead, NY from 10-1pm. HIV/HEP C Testing will be offered. Distributing educational materials & condoms. December 4, 2014. SUNY Old Westbury, Westbury, NY from 11-1pm. Educational materials/table. Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Mastic Beach, NY. HIV/STI Testing. www.liaac.org

7) World AIDS Day Museum Grand Opening, Tuesday, December 2, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Wilton Manors, FL. Celebrate the grand opening of the World AIDS Museum and Educational Center at an event that will be sure to make history! www.worldaidsdaybroward.com/community-calendar/an-evening-of-celebration

8) The Gary, Indiana Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its second annual World AIDS Day Gospel Explosion from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Alder St. The event will include speakers, gospel choirs, praise dance ministries and poets to bring a message of peace, hope and love to those who are afflicted with HIV/AIDS. A short fellowship hour with refreshments will follow. Free.

9) There will be a World AIDS Day Rally and March from Carnegie Mellon University to the University of Pittsburgh’s William Pitt Union in the Oakland neighborhood, 8:45 p.m. to 11 p.m., ending with a health fair, food and drag show. www.patf.org

10) The AIDS Foundation of Chicago’s premiere World AIDS Day event will play host to more than 20 chocolatiers, a live bar, raffles, a punch board and more. Thursday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Chicago’s historic Union Station. The event will raise awareness and funding for HIV/AIDS support and activism. events.aidschicago.org

11) Sponsored by Face to Face Health and Counseling/SafeZone, Monday, December 1, 2014, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., 308 East Prince Street, St. Paul, MN. SafeZone will host their “Hip Hop for HIV” World AIDS Day event at their drop-in center for current members at SafeZone and other interested youth, ages 14 to 21. Under the theme of, “Share Music, Not HIV,” the event will include a performance by Kaoz – a local Hip Hop artist, a Spoken Word performance, open mic, gift-card drawing, Domino’s pizza and a writer’s workshop. Free. www.face2face.org

12) Sponsored by the Charlotte Alumnae & Iota Rho Chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Rain and the Red Pump Project, this yearly observance brings awareness to the community about HIV and AIDS. Keynote speakers, spoken word, free & confidential HIV/AIDS Testing, awareness materials, and other forms of entertainment. The event will take place on December 2, 2014, 6:30 pm, UNCC Cone Center, McKnight Hall, 9201 University City Blvd, Charlotte, NC. www.charlottedst.org

Today Is World AIDS Day! Get Involved! was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted December 1, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: