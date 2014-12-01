Hundreds Pay Tribute To Paul Walker On Death Anniversary Including Tyrese and Ludacris

Reginae Carter Rings In B-Day With Lil Wayne At All White Affair But Christina Milian Reportedly Denied Access

Reginae Carter celebrated her 16th birthday Saturday night with a special all white Sweet 16 bash with her parents Lil Wayne, Toya Carter and a slew of celebrities.

The teen who is Lil Wayne’s oldest child stood out in a blue dress while her guests donned all white outfits. Weezy escorted her daughter to the dance floor with the rapper wearing a white fur coat and Nae wearing a white cape with “Young Nae” embroidered on the back. Guests included Nicki Minaj, Kandi Burruss, singer Jacob Latimore, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Rasheeda and many more.

Prior to her birthday bash, Reginae was showered with love from her friends including her father’s former love Lauren London on Twitter.

While Lil Wayne celebrated his daughter’s Sweet 16, his rumored flame was reportedly denied access to the party.

According to Sandra Rose, Christina Milian arrived at the Sweet 16 affair and was denied entry by Reginae’s mother, Toya Wright. Milian’s dating history was the topic of discussion in a recent interview Toya did with VladTV when she called the singer’s six degrees of separation with Nivea a mess.

Meanwhile, Milian didn’t refute the rumors but was seen at Karrueche’s brunch in Los Angeles just two days before the party leading people to believe the singer never stepped foot in Atlanta. Reginae did celebrate her birthday with her parents and received some big gifts. Her stepfather, Memphitz, gifted her with an all white Ferrari while Wayne bought the 16-year-old a red BMW.

Katt Williams and Hazel E Together Again On IG

While Hazel E spent most of the current season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood pining after ex-lover Yung Berg, the former publicist and current rapper seems to have moved on to comedian Katt Williams as the two of them have been spotted together for the second time, this time via Instagram where Hazel posted a flick of them together.

This comes after the two of them attended a University of Louisville vs. Marshall game together just a week ago.

Busta Rhymes Addresses Nasty Tumble Off Stage on Twitter

Busta Rhymes isn’t embarrassed about his tumble off stage during O.T. Genasis’ show in New York this past Friday as he took to Twitter to laugh off the incident.

After making a surprise appearance at his protege’s show at Webster Hall, the Hip-Hop vet got a little too excited before Genasis’ chorus for “Coco” and ended up falling off stage. After being picked up by security, Busta was seen with a bloody head wound from the fall. Busta thanked friends and family for the well wishes and explained how his “passion” got the best of him.

“I salute all calls from family and friends [making] sure I’m good,” he tweeted. “Just for the record I’m super good! When you love what you do and you’re passionate about winning, you go hard! We done fell off stages and broke limbs while performing and kept going!!! We stay on level 10! We just took one step too far off the stage and that was it! Sh** happens but I love it cause we live it!”

After his energetic tweets, he retweeted a joke from Jermaine Dupri calling him a dungeon dragon.

Hundreds Pay Tribute To Paul Walker On Death Anniversary Including Tyrese and Ludacris

Paul Walker fans paid tribute to the deceased actor Sunday on the one year anniversary of his death … by appearing in droves at the site of the crash. Hundreds huddled around the crash zone to leave flowers and pay their respects … but the rain put a damper on candle lighting. There was a heavy police presence — it’s unclear why — but it went down without incident.

The late Paul Walker was also remembered by his Furious 7 castmates Tyrese and Ludacris on Instagram Sunday as they paid tribute to their fallen friend. The actor died one year ago on Nov. 30 in a car accident when his friend Roger Rodas crashed a Porsche into a tree. Tyrese sent a message out honoring the actor and asked everyone to pray for the actor’s family.

“A celebration of Paul William Walker will be echoed around the world,” he captioned a photo of himself and Paul. “In this life one would hope to be this “effective” 1 year ago today God called an angel home early…. I miss my brother I miss my friend and I miss OUR STAR!!!!! Physically gone but forever alive in our minds, hearts and spirit…. What was once tears of pain and shock are now tears of JOY celebrating all that you stood for….. Everyone worldwide please take 5 mins out of your day to send live, prayers and energy to Paul’s family his daughter Meadow and immediate circle today will be a tough day for us…. To this day his arm is still around my neck with love and protection….. Rest in heaven….”

Ludacris also posted a photo remembering his co-star with the caption, “Always in our hearts. Can’t believe it’s been a year already. You spirit will be felt in volumes across the world forever.”

Walker was the passenger in a Porsche last year when the driver of the car, Roger Rodas, lost control and crashed into a tree. The car instantly burst into flames with both men inside. He was 40 years old.

