Black Music Is...
Frank Ocean Debuts Surprise Track, “Memrise”

Ever since the release of his debut album Channel OrangeFrank Ocean has been relatively quiet. Aside from dropping his former manager Christian Clancy and signing to Three Six Zero Management, the Odd Future-affiliated crooner has been under the radar. Ocean ceased his radio silence today by releasing his new song, “Memrise,” on Tumblr.

    

The distorted love song hints at Ocean’s music going in a more ethereal direction in the future, which is a nice sound for him. It’s anyone’s guess if this is an indication of his highly-anticipated second album or if it’s just a teaser. Only time will tell.

Ocean also released the lyrics for the song. Check them out below:

I memorized the wayward expressions

Never look down 

Never let you see me down 

I memorized the way no directions

Can I come over now 

I’d like to stay a little while 

I memorized your body exposed 

I could fuck you all night long 

From a memory alone 

I never forget a face 

Don’t go plastic on me 

Nothing’s set in stone 

You’re not dipped in gold

Dipped in gold

You can’t breathe if you’re dipped in gold

You are not on paper 

You are not a copy 

You’re so, you’re so..so thick, so thick

Dylan “CineMasai” Green is a movie geek, hip-hop aficionado, and pita chip enthusiast. Find him on Twitter.

Frank Ocean Debuts Surprise Track, "Memrise"

