Black Music Is...
It’s About Time Rihanna Gives Us A Little New Music

Rihanna hasn’t given the world on any new music since her 2012 album, “Unapologetic.” But last night she decided us to break us off with a little preview of a new song.

It’s unclear to figure out the direction of the song, but from the 15-second clip, we know that “none of this sh-t is promised.” Listen below.

Best Pics of Rihanna Since Deleting Her Instagram

