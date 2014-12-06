It’s About Time Rihanna Gives Us A Little New Music

Rihanna hasn’t given the world on any new music since her 2012 album, “Unapologetic.” But last night she decided us to break us off with a little preview of a new song.

It’s unclear to figure out the direction of the song, but from the 15-second clip, we know that “none of this sh-t is promised.” Listen below.

