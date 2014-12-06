0 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna hasn’t given the world on any new music since her 2012 album, “Unapologetic.” But last night she decided us to break us off with a little preview of a new song.
It’s unclear to figure out the direction of the song, but from the 15-second clip, we know that “none of this sh-t is promised.” Listen below.
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!
MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY
Eminem Drops Profanity Laced Trailer For ‘Not Afraid: The Shady Records Story’ [VIDEO]
Prince Is Fed Up With Your Hashtags & Retweets; Deletes All Social Media Accounts
Is Drake Dropping A New Mixtape In January? [VIDEO]
Best Pics of Rihanna Since Deleting Her Instagram
9 photos Launch gallery
Best Pics of Rihanna Since Deleting Her Instagram
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9. 4953687779 of 9
It’s About Time Rihanna Gives Us A Little New Music was originally published on theurbandaily.com
comments – add yours