Is Drake Dropping A New Mixtape In January? [VIDEO]

Last season, Drake became the team embassador for the Toronto Raptors. Arguably the biggest star from the area and best rappers in the game, he made a logical choice for the role. And with the team actually playing at a relatively high level, it’s been a move that’s worked out well for both parties.

During a recent interview on NBA TV, the Raptors star shooting guard DeMarr DeRozan discussed Drizzy’s role with the team and also may have let go of some top-secret information. Jump to the 5:00 portion of the video.

Sounds like the fans will be getting a new project prior to his next album ‘Views From The 6′ dropping. We’ll have to wait and see if this holds true.

