2014 American Music Awards: The Best Performances [VIDEO]

It’s called the American Music Awards, but everyone knows by now that performances and social media slander take up the bulk of the night. This year is no different. The lineup this year includes Iggy Azalea, Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and plenty more. Catch what went down onstage below.

Iggy Azalea

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcV1h1s3QX0&w=630&h=325%5D

Sam Smith and A$AP Rocky

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_jotagfWv0&w=630&h=325%5D

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYBj56Wrx0g&w=630&h=325%5D

Fergie, YG and DJ Mustard

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUtTn2iw_TI&w=6300&h=325%5D

Lil Wayne, Christina Milian, Nicki Minaj and Skylar Grey

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiNRclYvH78&w=630&h=325%5D

Mary J. Blige

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPiWm-QA8EA&w=630&h=325%5D

Nicki Minaj, Jessie J and Ariana Grande

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CdFM4jI2QfU&w=630&h=325%5D

Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wK_cPEL2Fpg&w=630&h=325%5D

