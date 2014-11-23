SUNDAY PAPER: Lance Gross Welcomes Daughter; Rihanna’s Rumored Shoe Deal & More

Congratulations are in order for Lance Gross and his fiancée Rebecca Jefferson, who just welcomed their daughter this week! The proud papa made the announcement via Instagram (obviously) and gave the world its first glimpse at his little girl, Berkley Brynn Gross.

He also shared a sentimental message for little Berkley along with a peek inside his first moments as a dad.

Rihanna To Become A Shoe Designer?

Could Rihanna be coming out with her own line of kicks? There are whispers that an album isn’t the only thing she’s been working on lately as may be close to inking a multi-million-dollar deal with Puma. READ MORE!

Developers Introduce Product To Make You Smell Like Peaches

Two scientific startups, headed up by men, have teamed up and found a way to change the way that your vagina smells. The guys believe that they’ve accomplished something that a simple spritz of perfume can’t through probiotics that make your lady parts smell like peaches. READ MORE.

Wendy Williams Calls Out Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey may have met her match with Wendy Williams! The dishy diva told her audience during a recent Hot Topics session that MiMi nearly came to the “Wendy Williams Show,” but she demanded that Wendy sit on the other side of the couch. Find out what Wendy said to that when you WATCH THIS!

No Grand Jury Decision In Darren Wilson Case Yet

A decision from the grand jury in Darren Wilson’s case will not be coming this weekend as expected. Protestors and officers in Ferguson alike have been on standby as the public waits to find out if Darren will be indicted in Michael Brown’s shooting death. Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to reach a decision just yet, so the jurors will be meeting again tomorrow. READ MORE.

Audio Op-Ed: Women In Their 30s Can’t Be Jump-Offs

Tamar Braxton and the ladies of “The Real” have some very clear opinions about the acceptable conditions of being someone’s side-chick. Believe it or not, they believe we’ve all been someone’s girl on the side.

