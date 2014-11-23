CLOSE
Radio One
HomeRadio One

BREAKING: Former DC Mayor Marion Barry Dead at 78

0 reads
Leave a comment

VIA WOL-AM 1450
marionbarry_day-4-2

Marion Barry, Washington’s iconic mayor died at age 78. A spokeswoman for Barry confirmed that he died shortly after midnight Sunday at United Medical Center in Washington. Barry reportedly suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney issues. He was in and out of the hospital frequently in recent years. Barry was the epitome of longevity. He was dubbed the four-term “Mayor For Life”, Ward 8 council member and civil rights activist.

DC , marion barry , washington

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close