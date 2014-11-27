CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Claudia Jordan Opens Up About Her Insecurities [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Claudia Jordan is the newest cast member on Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and although she can definitely pop off with the best of them, she reveals a much vulnerable side to herself. Watch the exclusive video below to see Claudia open up about her family, childhood, insecurities, and how it will all play out on season 7.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for exclusive videos and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Claudia Jordan Explains Why Apollo Nida Deserves Respect [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Who Is Claudia Jordan’s Ex-Husband?

RELATED: Claudia Jordan Responds To Shade Thrown By Phaedra Parks On “Ellen” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

 

Claudia Jordan Opens Up About Her Insecurities [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Claudia Jordan , Claudia Jordan insecurities , Claudia Jordan RHOA , rhoa , The Real Housewives of Atlanta

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 5 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close