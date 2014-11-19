CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Is Dwight Howard’s Baby Mama Trying To Spite Him With Child Abuse Claims? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Well, there’s another athlete accused of child abuse. This time it’s Dwight Howard, but is this just a way for his baby’s mother to get back at him for seeking full custody? Listen to the Front Page to hear how Royce Reed might be trying to hurt Howard in the worst way!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Is Dwight Howard Expecting ANOTHER Child? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Which Gospel Singer Did Dwight Howard Get Pregnant? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: “Basketball Wives” Star Royce Claims Dwight Howard Being Reckless Dad

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Is Dwight Howard’s Baby Mama Trying To Spite Him With Child Abuse Claims? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

child abuse , Dwight Howard , Dwight Howard child abuse , Front Page , Royce Reed

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close