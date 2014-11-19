Rumor Has It: NeNe Leakes Continues to Play Games About Donating $20K to Detroit Public Schools

NeNe Leakes I Never Said NEVER On Donation to Detroit Public Schools

NeNe Leakes now says she might donate money to Detroit’s schools after all but she sure as hell ain’t gonna do it just because Kenya Moore did — IF Kenya did at all.

TMZ talked to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star at LAX, and she defended the fact she hasn’t paid up her end of the $20K deal she made with Kenya to support a charity of her choice. In the clip below, NeNe rips off a list of questions she needs answered before she writes a check.

Wendy Williams Defends Aaliyah Movie: ‘Everyone Has An Opinion’

Though the Lifetime movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B drew criticism from fans upset with casting and the way it depicts Aaliyah’s life, executive producer Wendy Williams says she wouldn’t do anything differently if she had it to do again.

“I think when you do a movie about people’s favorite, whoever that favorite is, people are always going to have some criticism. You really can’t win for losing kind of sort of.” On her show Monday, Williams dismissed the criticism saying that the movie was the second highest rated cable movie this year. Lifetime reports that 3.5 million viewers tuned in. “Everyone has an opinion,” Williams said.

Aaliyah fans took to Twitter, criticizing everything from the movie’s casting to how it portrayed the singer, who died in a 2001 plane crash at age 22. Even music producer Timbaland, who worked closely with the late singer, took to Twitter and Instagram, posting messages like “Hope y’all not watching this!!!!!!!!.”

The film was plagued from problems from the start. Aaliyah’s parents, unhappy with the project, didn’t grant the network rights to her music so none of her songs were included. Alexandra Shipp signed on to star in the biopic after Zendaya Coleman backed out last June. Williams points out that actress Angela Bassett, who is directing a Lifetime movie on Whitney Houston has also faced similar criticism for her project.

Dwight Howard Now Under Criminal Investigation For Child Abuse

Dwight Howard is under criminal investigation for child abuse … law enforcement sources tell TMZ. According to their site, TMZ learned the Cobb County PD in Georgia now has an active criminal investigation into allegations he beat his 6-year-old son Braylon with a belt buckle.

TMZ broke the story that the Dept. of Children and Families in Florida (DCF) determined there wasn’t enough evidence of child abuse to go forward, but it turns out the incident occurred in Georgia. Howard admits he hit his kid with a belt but says he didn’t know it was wrong because he was hit as a kid. Law enforcement tell TMZ that Georgia cops asked Florida for the file but the DCF dragged it’s feet and did not cooperate. So it turned into a cold case until Monday, after Cobb County detectives saw the TMZ Sports story summarizing a doctor’s findings that Howard committed child abuse.

A Georgia law enforcement source tells TMZ, “People who were not so forthcoming before today [Monday] have been.” The source adds detectives did several one-on-one interviews Monday and say the case “has not been raised to top of the list.” Howard’s attorney tells TMZ, Howard’s baby mama Royce Reed is “shopping her baseless allegations” to Georgia authorities even though Florida’s Dept. of Children and Families found her claims had “no merit.”

For the record, DCF found the allegations credible but concluded they did not meet the standard of proof required for formal action. The attorney says he’s confident that Georgia will reach the same conclusion because “The truth is on our side.”

Adrian Peterson Suspended for the Remainder of the 2014 NFL season

According to ESPN, Adrian Peterson has been suspended without pay for at least the remainder of the 2014 season, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Minnesota Vikings star running back will not be considered for reinstatement before April 15, 2015, for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Peterson is appealing the suspension right away, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

For those who don’t remember, Peterson was indicted in September on a felony charge of injury to a child for using a wooden switch to discipline his 4-year-old son earlier this year. However, the All-Pro pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless assault earlier this month, setting the stage for the NFL’s ruling.

The league announced Peterson’s suspension in a lengthy statement, citing “an incident of abusive discipline that he inflicted on his four-year-old son.” The statement also included excerpts of a letter to Peterson written by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who has required that Peterson undergoes counseling and treatment in order to be reinstated.

“We are prepared to put in place a program that can help you to succeed, but no program can succeed without your genuine and continuing engagement,” Goodell wrote in the letter. “You must commit yourself to your counseling and rehabilitative effort, properly care for your children, and have no further violations of law or league policy.”

Ray J Still Making Money Off Of Kim K.

Ray J has a knack for making money when Kim Kardashian gets naked and he hit the jackpot again with last week’s nude photos. According to TMZ, the photos triggered renewed interest in “Kim K Superstar,” and our sources at Vivid Entertainment say sales of the video have dramatically spiked … so much so, Ray J will pocket $50K from the last week alone … way up from what’s he’s been getting.

Ray has been getting around $90K every 3 months, so this is a real ass-tronomical increase. Steve Hirsch, president of Vivid Entertainment, tells TMZ, the most recent spike makes “Kim K Superstar” the biggest selling celebrity sex tape of all time. Until last week, the title holders were Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Tamar Threatens to Sue Sandra Rose After She Claims VIince Beats Her

Blogger Sandra Rose is known for starting mess with her unsubstantiated, salacious and speculative headlines. Y’all remember how she came for Faith Evans’ son, claiming that he was gay during his high school graduation. Basically, she takes pride in being messy.

Everyday she’s coming for someone else. And yesterday, in addition to saying no one cared about Solange’s wedding (laughable), Rose also claimed that Tamar’s husband, Vincent Herbert, beats her.

Here’s what she tweeted.

Tamar doesn’t take lightly to much criticism; but she really wasn’t down for this sort, considering that she’s been pretty open about dealing with an abusive relationship in the past.

Here’s what she said in response.

Rose, being the troll that she is, was probably delighted to see that Tamar not only read something she wrote but took the time to respond. Naturally, she wanted to keep the conversation going.

And Tamar responded again.

Rose continued to respond. But fortunately, sometime during the night Tamar realized that Sandra Rose is nothing but a troll and deleted the tweets she screen shot from her Instagram page.

Written by LBeasley (Lauren Beasley), Digital Producer of The Morning Heat and Sports Editor of Radio One Detroit

Keep up with the Morning Heat on Instagram and Twitter at @hiphopdetroit

Rumor Has It: NeNe Leakes Continues to Play Games About Donating $20K to Detroit Public Schools was originally published on HotHipHopDetroit.com