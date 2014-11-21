Nicki Minaj Looks All Types Of Good On The Set Of “Only” [PHOTOS]

All eyes are on Nicki Minaj, as she gears up to drop her latest studio album ‘The Pinkprint‘ on December 15. The Young Money MC took to Instagram to drop a few behind-the-scenes shots of her new video “Only”, which features Lil Wayne, Drake and Chris Brown.

And much like her recent spread in ‘V Magazine‘, Nick’s once again looking like fine art. See the pics below.

Posted November 20, 2014

