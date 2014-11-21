CLOSE
Black Music Is...
Home

Nicki Minaj Looks All Types Of Good On The Set Of “Only” [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

All eyes are on Nicki Minaj, as she gears up to drop her latest studio album ‘The Pinkprint‘ on December 15. The Young Money MC took to Instagram to drop a few behind-the-scenes shots of her new video “Only”, which features Lil Wayne, Drake and Chris Brown.

 

And much like her recent spread in ‘V Magazine‘, Nick’s once again looking like fine art. See the pics below.

 

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

Nicki Minaj Looks All Types Of Good On The Set Of “Only” [PHOTOS] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

main stage , nicki minaj

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Press Play: Kevin Hart & The Rock Make…
 1 week ago
07.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close