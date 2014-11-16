Tamera Mowry-Housley would really love to experience what it’s like being one-of-a-kind.

Having rose to fame as a duo alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict on “Sister, Sister,” the public has often seen her as part of a matching set despite their very different personalities. While taking a lie detector test for a segment on tomorrow’s episode of “The Real,” she was asked whether she wishes she weren’t a twin.

That’s a pretty loaded question, but Tamera gave an honest and surprising answer. “Yeah…Sometimes you just want to be your own person, you know?” Tamera said in a preview of the show. “People see you as two people and I had to fight for a really, really long time, along with my sister, to tell people that, ‘You know, we’re individuals.’”

***

Sanaa Lathan Denies Dating Tyrese

Last week gossip flew that Sanaa Lathan may have snagged herself a new man in singer-actor Tyrese Gibson after they were spotted grabbing a bite to eat. The actress told HipHollywood.com that fans shouldn’t get too excited about their outing because it wasn’t what it looked like. READ MORE!

***

Dwight Howard Dodges Child Abuse Charges

Dwight Howard was literally in and out of trouble for allegations of child abuse. TMZ.com reports that authorities had to take a close look at him after his son’s mom Royce Reed of “Basketball Wives” claimed he’d beaten the boy with a belt and left visible injuries. Find out why cops closed the case shortly after when you READ MORE!

***

Kenrdick Lamar Does ‘SNL’ & We’re Concerned

Kendric Lamar turned in a perplexing performance on “Saturday Night Live” this week. It wasn’t so much the quality of his performance as his look. The rapper stepped out onto stage with half-done hair and contacts that turned his eyes completely black while doing “i” and “Pay For It.” CLICK HERE to see it for yourself.

SUNDAY PAPER: Tamera Mowry-Housley Wishes She Weren’t A Twin; Sanaa Lathan Denies Dating Tyrese was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted November 16, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: