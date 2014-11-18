CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
How Rae Sremmurd Just Became 10 Times Cooler [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Rae Sremmurd

Bennett Raglin/BET Getty Images Entertainment

You absolutely cannot deny Rae Sremmurd are some cool kids, and they just became even cooler! The “No Flex Zone” artists just landed themselves on the cover a comic book. Listen to the Front Page to get the details and how you can cop one!

How Rae Sremmurd Just Became 10 Times Cooler [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Front Page , Rae Sremmurd , Rae Sremmurd cover comic book

Photos
