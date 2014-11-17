D’ Angelo Announces ‘The Second Coming’ Tour Dates

There hasn’t been much news on D’Angelo‘s fabled third album. However, the good news is at least he’s still working.

After keeping low following his Brooklyn AfroPunk set, D’Angelo has announced that he’ll embark on ‘The Second Coming’ tour in Europe. He’s scheduled 13 shows, starting with a Feb. 13 concert at Zurich, Switzerland. The trek closes on March 7 at Brussels, Belgium.

Although well received, D’Angelo’s AfroPunk set got hit with slight criticism for being composed mainly of covers. Will new D’Angelo joints be played in the ‘The Second Coming’? The world waits.

Check out the tour dates below and plan accordingly.

Feb. 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

Feb. 12 – Neu-Isenburg, Germany – Hugenottenhalle

Feb. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle

Feb. 16 – Paris, France – Palais Des Congres

Feb. 17 – Birmingham, UK – Academy

Feb. 18 – Manchester, UK – Apollo

Feb. 20 – London, UK – Apollo

Feb. 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks

Feb. 27 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

Feb. 28 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annex

March 2 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso

March 6 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen

March 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National

