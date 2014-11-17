D’ Angelo Announces ‘The Second Coming’ Tour Dates

There hasn’t been much news on D’Angelo‘s fabled third album. However, the good news is at least he’s still working.
After keeping low following his Brooklyn AfroPunk set, D’Angelo has announced that he’ll embark on ‘The Second Coming’ tour in Europe. He’s scheduled 13 shows, starting with a Feb. 13 concert at Zurich, Switzerland. The trek closes on March 7 at Brussels, Belgium.
Although well received, D’Angelo’s AfroPunk set got hit with slight criticism for being composed mainly of covers. Will new D’Angelo joints be played in the ‘The Second Coming’? The world waits.
Check out the tour dates below and plan accordingly.
Feb. 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
Feb. 12 – Neu-Isenburg, Germany – Hugenottenhalle
Feb. 14 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
Feb. 16 – Paris, France – Palais Des Congres
Feb. 17 – Birmingham, UK – Academy
Feb. 18 – Manchester, UK – Apollo
Feb. 20 – London, UK – Apollo
Feb. 24 – Hamburg, Germany – Docks
Feb. 27 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
Feb. 28 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annex
March 2 – Amsterdam, Holland – Paradiso
March 6 – Cologne, Germany – Tanzbrunnen
March 7 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National
